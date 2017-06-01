Brexit drives bottle of wine price to record high

The average price of a bottle of wine has risen more over the last 12 weeks than it had in the last two years, according to the Wine & Spirit Trade Association (WSTA).

The Association’s latest Market Report found that, in the last three months of 2016, an averaged priced bottle of wine sold in the UK passed the £5.50 mark for the first time ever.

The latest data shows it has now hit £5.56.

The impact of Brexit, which saw the value of the pound plummet and push up the cost of imports, has led to a 3% increase on wine prices in 12 weeks to the beginning of 2017.

The figures do not take into account the impact of the 3.9% rise on alcohol duty inflicted by the Chancellor in the March Budget – adding another 8p to the average priced bottle of wine.

In October last year, the WSTA warned wine drinkers that in the space of a year they should expect wine coming into the UK from the EU to go up an average of 29p a bottle as a result of Brexit.

The Market Report Q2 2017 (in the 12 weeks to 25th of March), shows the average priced bottle of wine is up 19p a bottle compared to £5.37 during the same 12 weeks of 2015 and up 16p from £5.40 during the same period in 2016.

Forecasts predict that wine prices will continue to rise as the triple whammy effect of Brexit inflation and duty increases take their toll.

The UK is at the centre of the global wine trade accounting nearly 15% per cent of the world’s wine imports. The UK is the 2nd largest trader by volume (behind Germany) and by value (behind USA), cementing its role as a key international player.

The UK wine industry generates £9.5 billion to the Exchequer including £4 billion in duty and contributes to the public purse more money than any other alcohol category.

Miles Beale Chief Executive of the Wine and Spirit Trade Association said: “We all know that Brexit will be complicated, but something has got to give and government must start showing its support for the UK wine industry and the 275, 000 jobs that our industry supports by tackling our excessive duty rates at the Autumn Budget.”