Brewing giant invests in Tesla’s electric trucks for greener fleet

Brewing giant Anheuser-Busch has placed one of Tesla’s largest pre-orders, after commiting to 40 of the company’s fully electric semi-trucks.

The brewer said the investment is part of its efforts to reduce operational carbon footprint by 30% by 2025.

The semi-trucks will be fully electric-powered and equipped with autonomous driving capabilities.

This technology will also improve safety and efficiency, particularly for truck drivers while they are operating these vehicles, and will help ensure drivers continue to play a central role in beer distribution far into the future.