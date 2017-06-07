BrewDog keeps the supply chain cool

BrewDog, the independent Scottish brewery, has launched a new chilled supply chain process that will ensure all its beer distributed in the UK remains at 8 degrees Celsius.

The move is part of a wider commitment from the craft brewery to ensure its beer is always stored at cool temperatures in order to maintain freshness.

BrewDog has worked with warehousing specialists in Glasgow to install refrigerated storage, and all of its beer sold within the UK will be stored below 8 degrees until it is shipped out for UK trade customers. The brewery will also store all its guest beers for 30 UK BrewDog bars in the same cool climes.

Co-founder James Watt said: “The craft beer scene in the UK is at an insanely exciting and pivotal point just now. Facilitating freshness will help ensure that beer drinkers get their hands on only the best quality BrewDog beer. Craft beer is best when it is chilled. Just like humans.”

BrewDog stores all its own beer – as well as all guest beer for its UK bar division – at XPO, ensuring chilled storage for all beer served in BrewDog bars.

In addition, the vast majority of BrewDog’s international distributors utilise chilled reefers for shipments of beer outside the UK.