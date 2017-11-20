BrewDog keeps punk spirit alive with politically charged beer

BrewDog, the self-styled punk brewers, aren’t one to shy away from their political beliefs, and with their latest release they have taken aim at the current climate.

With the launch of its latest protest beer, Make Earth Great Again, the indie craft brewing outfit hopes it will “shake the world by the shoulders” and remind world leaders to prioritise Climate Change issues.

The brewer was first compelled to brew the beer after the US pulled out of the Paris Accord.

The new beer is to be served directly from a beer tap built into a life-size polar bear replica and contains ingredients sourced from areas most affected by global warming.

All proceeds from Make Earth Great Again will be donated to 10:10, a charity lobbying for legislative changes to tackle climate change.

BrewDog has also sent a case of Make Earth Great Again bottles to The White House, in an attempt to capture the attention of the President.

Co-founder James Watt said: “Beer is a universal language, with the capacity to make an impact the world over, so we decided to make a statement and brew a beer that could have a direct, positive impact on climate change both through supporting an organisation making a difference, and providing a vehicle for craft beer fans to make their voices heard by the establishment.”

He added: “This beer is our statement of intent to hold a mirror up to all of the establishment figures that could and should do more on an issue that affects everyone on the planet.”