BrewDog to give profits away

BrewDog, the so-called “punk” craft brewery, will give away 20% of its profits every year.

10% will be shared among its staff, while the remaining percentage will be issued to charities.

Despite claiming to be the UK’s fastest growing food and drinks company over the last five years, BrewDog said it’s “not about the profits”.

For 2016, the company posted profits of £7.1 million.

Provided the company achieves its projected targets, it will give over more than £45 million via its Unicorn Fund over the next five years alone.

The brewer is also calling on other businesses to follow suit.

Co-founder James Watt: “In our tenth year at BrewDog, we hope to inspire a new kind of business with the Unicorn Fund; one that doesn’t measure profit in purely monetary terms.

“Our mission for the next decade at BrewDog is not simply to redefine the beer industry, but to redefine industry itself.”