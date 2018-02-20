BrewDog reveal plans for ‘craft beer hotel’

BrewDog, the indie craft brewers with the punk ethos, is building the world’s first “craft beer hotel” at its Aberdeenshire headquarters.

Dubbed The DogHouse, the hotel is slated to welcome guests in the first half of 2019 and will boast 22 rooms.

In addition, BrewDog is expanding its brewery to include a 300 hl brewhouse and a canning & packaging hall.

The hotel and brewery will be built on a 3.25 acre site adjacent to BrewDog’s current 1 million hl brewery.

The funding has come from BrewDog’s record-breaking Equity for Punks crowdfunding initiative, which has seen the brewery raise over £53 million since 2009 from more than 73,000 passionate craft beer fans.

Cofounder James Watt said: “The DogHouse is our gift to passionate craft beer fans making the pilgrimage to our brewery in Aberdeenshire.

“The idea of opening a beer hotel has always been high on our agenda, and now we are finally able to realise that dream, right here at our HQ.”