BrewBog exceed £10m crowdfunding target, extends deadline

Having exceeded its £10 million crowdfunding target, indie craft brewers, BrewDog, are extended the deadline to October.

The ‘Equity for Punks’ crowdfunding programme initially aimed to raise £10 million in a 90 day period but exceeded that target by £1.3 million with over 24,000 investors throwing their weight behind the brewers.

BrewDog will now keep the campaign running until 15 October 2018 or “until the maximum potential raise of £50 million is reached”.

BrewDog’s Equity for Punks crowdfunding programme has now recruited almost 70,000 investors since its inception in 2009, and has raised in excess of £50 million.

The initial target of £10 million will be used to build a new Brewhouse at BrewDog’s Ellon brewery to help fulfil volume demand across the UK and Europe.

Further investment will be used to invest in the brewery’s first sour beer facility, The Overworks, which will launch later this month.

The funds raised before October 2018 when the round will now close will support accelerated growth across the global business including pouring £10 million into launching a new craft beer brewery in Asia, and £5 million to opening a facility in Australia.

£3 million is earmarked for expanding and investing in UK BrewDog bars, with plans to open 15 new bars in 2018, including four brewpub locations.

BrewDog also wants to invest £2 million into creating its own TV network dedicated to craft in all walks of life, following the success of its TV show, Brew Dogs, which aired on the Esquire Network in the USA.

Co-founder James Watt said: “The continued demand for Equity for Punks demonstrates the passion people share for our mission, our values and our beer.

“It’s insane to see more than 20,000 people buy a piece of our business, and with interest still proving higher than we anticipated, we have decided to extend the opportunity to invest in our company until October.

“Our success over the past decade is down to our engaged, passionate community of evangelistic Equity Punks – they are the lifeblood of our business, and the incredible groundswell of demand for this latest round of crowdfunding proves we’re not even close to slowing down any time soon.”