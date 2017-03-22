Brazil meat scandal underlines importance of UK trade deals

The National Farmers Union (NFU) has this week highlighted the importance of securing trade deals which uphold the high standards of British food production, amid allegations that Brazil’s biggest meat processors have been selling rotten beef and poultry for years.

The NFU says that Britain has one of the safest and most traceable food systems of any country in the world. Post-Brexit, it says, it is vital that trade deals which involve importing food products from other countries do not undermine this.

President Meurig Raymond said: “Trade is an incredibly important issue for the future of British food in this country and for the people who produce it.

“News that the world’s largest red meat exporter could be involved in exporting rotten meat shows how important it is to have a secure and safe source of food in the UK.

“We have some of the highest animal welfare and environmental standards in the world. Food produced in this country is traceable and how it’s produced is independently audited by assured schemes like the Red Tractor.

“Trade agreements with countries across the globe must be balanced – with the same conditions applying to food imports and exports. Protecting the standards adhered to by British farmers and the transparency across the supply chain is essential for the public who want to buy safe and traceable food.

“Independent surveys show that 86% of shoppers want to buy more British food. This demand can be met by Britain’s farmers. But any trade deal entered into post-Brexit must ensure farming can be profitable, competitive and productive.”