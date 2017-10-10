Bord Bia ups exports to German market

Bord Bia, the Irish food board, is upping its investment in Germany as Irish exporters continue to look outside the traditional UK market to build business.

Announcing the new investment at Anuga, CEO Tara McCarthy said: “We are investing further in the market and we have identified a number of initiatives particular to the region to be funded under the recent Brexit allocation from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.”

The German grocery retail market is forecast to be worth €259 billion by 2021. It is highly competitive and consolidated, with the largest operators accounting for around 85% of total sales.

Bord Bia has committed considerable time and resources to the German market to exploit its potential for Irish food and drink exporters. It is Ireland’s sixth largest export market for food and drink with an estimated export value of €600 million for 2016.

Export performance to date for 2017 has been very strong, driven by increases in dairy and prepared foods.

Private label penetration is also one of the highest in Europe at approximately 45% with increased focus on tiered private label ranges and private label extension into niches such as organic, vegan, and vegetarian and ready meals.