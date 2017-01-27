Bon Bon Buddies partners with Disney for healthier branded confectionary

Disney has selected Bon Bon Buddies as the only British confectioner – and one of only two European confectioners – to create, produce and distribute a new and healthier alternative confectionery as part of Disney’s Healthy Living strategy.

The character-branded Fruitickles range comprises five products made with 100% fruit in mixed strawberry, orange and blackcurrant flavours. The range will come in singular consumption packs, multipack consumption packs, surprise bags (large and small sizes), surprise capsules and surprise cones.

The range will feature characters from some of the most well-known and loved Disney brands including Disney Princess, Frozen, Cars 3, Spiderman and Star Wars.

In addition to counting as one of the recommended five-a-day portions of fruit and vegetables, Fruitickles is a portion-controlled and gluten-free product with no added sugar, no artificial flavours or colourings and is suitable for vegetarians.

The exclusive three-year partnership arises from Disney’s Healthy Living strategy, which aims to encourage young children and adults to live well, live healthy and have fun.

“We have a longstanding relationship with Disney and have worked with them for the past 14 years,” said Justin Thomas, Managing Director of Bon Bon Buddies. “We’re about to embark on a fantastic journey with an exciting product range that is really going to excite the confectionery market, and we are thrilled to be working alongside Disney again with Fruitickles.

“Our team has worked extremely hard to develop Fruitickles from its concept and brand right through to the recipe and design. Each product has been designed to ensure it embodies creativity and fun – elements that not only form part of Disney’s Healthy Living ethos but are also written into our corporate DNA.”

Martin Driver, Director of Food at Disney, added: “Disney champions the happiness and well-being of kids, parents and families, and we believe we can play a positive role in helping people make healthier choices.”