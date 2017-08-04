Blue Pacific Flavors opens $1.5m innovation centre

Blue Pacific Flavors has opened its new R&D lab following a $1.5 million investment and months of construction.

The Flavor Creation & Culinary Innovation Centre enhances the company’s ability to create authentic natural and organic flavours and whole food ingredients.

The lab handles all product development and flavour creation for the company’s global operations in the US and Asia.

It boasts a state-of-the-art space where Blue Pacific can collaborate with its clients to find the best flavours and ingredients for their next clean-label foods and beverages.

It also features a slew of new equipment, boosting the speed to market for the company’s clients.