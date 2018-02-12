The Black Farmer launches reduced fat premium sausages

Premium meat provider, The Black Farmer, has expanded his range of gluten-free pork sausages with a Reduced Fat Premium Pork sausage.

The gluten-free sausage has been devised to help those consumers looking to follow a reduced fat diet and still enjoy a really great tasting premium pork sausage. It has 30% less fat than The Black Farmer Premium Pork sausage.

The product will initially be available at Sainsbury’s, with Tesco and Morrison’s following suit later in April, in packs of 400g.

Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones, aka The Black Farmer, said: “Listening to what my consumers want is my priority. Many people are on the lookout for healthier options but they also don’t want to miss out on enjoying a proper juicy sausage full of flavour.

“Whilst sausages need some fat to make them taste delicious, we’ve come up with a recipe that doesn’t compromise on flavour and will help people to make a healthier choice if they wish to. It’s a win-win.”