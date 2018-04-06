The Black Farmer launches food entrepreneur incubator

Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones, CEO and Founder of The Black Farmer, has launched The Hatchery, a collaborative incubator for ambitious food entrepreneurs.

Most of the pitfalls that scupper new brands are avoidable, and never one to accept the status quo, Emmanuel-Jones believes that a collective, collaborative approach is the best way of challenging the larger corporations.

“Bringing together a group of exciting food entrepreneurs under my wing means that they can benefit from some of the advantages that large businesses take for granted – knowledge, reputation, scale and financial resources,” he said.

A prerequisite for joining the Hatchery is that the brand has a mission-driven entrepreneur behind it.

“The key to beating the large, soulless corporate brands and the bland supermarket own-labels, is to create a brand with personality – a brand that makes you feel something,” said Emmanuel-Jones.

“That is why my first cohort has 3 businesses with brilliant founders who are driven by a strong mission, ethos or passion.”

Like this: Like Loading...