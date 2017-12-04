The Black Farmer launches antibiotic-free pork

The Black Farmer claims to be the first mainstream brand to launch a range of pork products from animals reared without antibiotics.

In the run-up to the launch, The Black Farmer – AKA food entrepreneur Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones – worked closely with partner farms to establish farming and production methods in response to the rising resistance to antibiotics.

The selection of fresh British pork cuts from RSPCA assured pork can be easily identified by the blue Antibiotic Free swing tag.

The range considers of Shoulder Joint; Fillet Medallions; Loin Steaks; Loin Chops; Belly Joint and Belly Slices.

“Unbeknown to the consumer, pork rearing involves the blanket use of antibiotics,” said Emmanuel-Jones.

“The farming industry will tell us that it is in the best interest of the animals, and I for one don’t want to see animals suffer unnecessarily.

“If they need antibiotics, they should be given them. Overuse and unnecessary use of antibiotics is leading to disease resistant strains.

“I believe that there is a growing number of consumers who prefer not to be consuming meat that has been inoculated, just as there are consumers who prefer their meat to be reared to organic standards or within RSPCA Approved guidelines.

“The consumer has been fantastic at pushing our industry into improving farming practices, making this country’s animal welfare standards some of the best in the world. Raised without antibiotics is another step in that direction.”