Beyond Meat bolsters portfolio with hot dog addition

Beyond Meat, the disruptive meat protein start-up, has added a new product to its expanding meat-free portfolio.

Its Beyond Sausage product claims to offer the juicy, satisfying taste and texture of pork sausage but with more protein, less fat, calories and sodium.

The Beyond Sausage will be launched exclusively in Whole Foods Market Pear Street store in three flavours – Original Bratwurst, Hot Italian and Sweet Italian.

“I love Beyond Sausage first and foremost because it’s truly so enjoyable to eat but also because I see it as an advance in our team’s relentless march toward a perfect build of meat from plants,” said Ethan Brown, CEO of Beyond Meat.

“Though we aren’t there yet, I’m encouraged by the progress we’ve made with Beyond Sausage and look forward to hearing what the consumer thinks.”

The first of its kind, Beyond Sausage is an assembly of pea, fava bean, and rice protein organized to deliver against the unique texture of pork sausage. Trace amounts of beet lend the meaty red colour.

Coconut oil ensures mouth-watering juiciness. And it’s all wrapped in a 100% plant-based casing derived from algae.

Like the Beyond Burger, the company used its proprietary approach to braiding and binding proteins, fats, minerals, and water to recreate the basic architecture of meat.

“As a category leader in plant-based meat alternatives, Beyond Meat has revolutionized how consumers get their protein,” said Red Elk Banks, vice president of Whole Foods Market’s Rocky Mountain region.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the Beyond Sausage to our Boulder shoppers, and proud to partner with Beyond Meat on the introduction of another innovative and delicious plant-based protein.”