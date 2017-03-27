Beverage coalition pledges 100% sustainable fruit juice

A number of European food and beverage companies have joined forces and formed a coalition aiming for 100% sustainable juice and puree by 2030.

Under the coordination of IDH, the Sustainable Trade Initiative, the companies Döhler, FrieslandCampina Riedel, Refresco and Verbruggen Juice Trading Sustainable Products, signed a global covenant targeting 100% verified sustainable sourcing for their juices within the next decade.

With the support of AIJN, the European Fruit Juice Association, they will work on the certification/verification of their supply chains, and jointly set up projects to address specific sustainability issues such as smallholder inclusion, working conditions, soil erosion and degradation, and climate resilience.

Fruit juice and nectar consumption in the EU was 9.6 billion litres in 2015. Globally, fruit juice and nectar consumption stood at 38.5 billion litres, with the EU still the biggest consumption region, followed by North America.

Peter Spaargaren from Döhler said: “We recognise that sustainability is the way forward for the juice industry, and this covenant is a valuable tool to materialize our sustainable ambitions. We are very excited to commit to this action-driven approach to increase the sustainability of our supply and of the juice industry as a whole.”

To determine specific sustainability issues in the juice sector, IDH, together with WWF, developed a supply risk analysis at country level. This analysis gives covenant partners insight on sustainability issues for selected product-market combinations.

Some of the next steps for the coalition is to get the annual process monitoring in place, setting pre-competitive projects in the field and to develop an activity plan for the first year. The partners also seek to inspire more liked-minded companies to join the covenant and work together towards a more sustainable supply chain. The covenant is open to all players in the supply chain, several companies have already indicated their interest.