Berlin Packaging swoops for UK packaging supplier

Berlin Packaging, a $2.6 billion supplier of rigid packaging products, has swooped for H. Erben, a UK-based supplier of caps, closures and packaging equipment.

The deal grants Berlin Packaging access to Erben’s operations in South Africa, as well as its California Capsules business and ecommerce presence.

The acquisition adds UK offices to Berlin Packaging’s growing footprint, complementing its locations in South Africa, China and across North America.

Berlin Packaging said the deal offers many benefits to its customers and suppliers, including Bruni Glass, whom it acquired back in 2016.

Andrew Berlin, Chairman and CEO of Berlin Packaging, said: “Adding Erben to the Berlin enterprise shows our commitment to acquire the best businesses in the packaging industry along with our proven approach to organic growth.”

H. Erben supplies packaging and machinery to the wine, beer, and spirits markets, and has seen tremendous growth over the past decade under the leadership.

With 2017 turnover almost quadruple that of levels in 2007, H. Erben shipped more than 1 billion units of packaging last year.

CEO Sasha Erben said: “I am excited about combining our company with Berlin Packaging, as I know together we can accelerate investments in our products, team, and capabilities like never before.”

H. Erben will now operate as Bruni E.

Like this: Like Loading...