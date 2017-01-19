Bega Cheese picks up Vegemite in Mondelēz brands acquisition

Australia’s Bega Cheese has bought a portfolio of established grocery brands, including the iconic Vegemite, from Mondelēz International for AUD$140 million.

The move leaves Mondelēz free to focus on growing its core snacks categories and ‘Power Brands’ such as Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate and Oreo biscuits.

“It’s been a privilege stewarding this brand, which is found in almost every Australian household and is part of the fabric of the nation,” said Amanda Banfield, Vice President Australia, New Zealand and Japan for Mondelēz International. “We’re extremely proud of our history as the custodian of the Vegemite brand for over 90 years, transforming it from its local roots into a global icon that’s synonymous with Australia.”

Bega Cheese’s Executive Chairman Barry Irvin said: “We believe these iconic brands alongside the Bega Cheese brand are strong building blocks to enable Bega Cheese to become a great FMCG business.”

As well as Vegemite, the sale also includes ZoOsh, Bonox and other products that use the Kraft brand under license (such as peanut butter, nut spreads, processed cheese slices etc.).

Bega will receive a license to the Dairylea brand for use in Australia and New Zealand. The Philadelphia business is not included in the deal as it is a Mondelēz International Power Brand.

The Port Melbourne manufacturing site will transfer to Bega as part of this agreement and approximately 200 colleagues who spend most of their time working on this part of the business will be offered roles on comparable terms with Bega.