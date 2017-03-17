Beer bound for the final frontier as Budweiser targets Mars

Budweiser has unveiled a long-term ambition to be the first beer of Mars, with the aim of creating microgravity beer for when humans make their home among the stars.

The brewer announced its ambition at the South by Southwest Interactive Festival to officially be the first beer on Mars.

The Festival offers the perfect intersection of disruptive and aspirational brand-centric and tech-inspired conversations, making it the perfect touchpoint for the Bud on Mars unveil.

To bring the announcement to life, Budweiser hosted a panel discussion with Anheuser-Busch’s vice president of Innovation, Valerie Toothman, who was joined by retired Astronaut Clayton ‘Clay’ Anderson and other space industry experts to discuss the future of space colonization.

Moderated by The Martian star, Kate Mara, the panel covered the current challenges and solutions needed to take Budweiser on an interplanetary journey along with discussing the initial experiments and research Budweiser hopes to explore.

Ricardo Marques, Vice President, Budweiser, said: “With this bold, new dream Budweiser is celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit in which our iconic brand was founded upon. Through our relentless focus on quality and innovation, Budweiser can today be enjoyed in every corner of the world, but we now believe it is time for the King of Beers to set its sights on its next destination. When the dream of colonizing Mars becomes a reality, Budweiser will be there to toast the next great step for mankind.”

A mission years – likely decades – in the making, Budweiser believes life in space deserves to be filled with the same enjoyments available here on earth, including beer and is looking forward to taking its first steps towards this new ambition.