The supplier formally known as Eurostock secures £10m contracts

Bawnbua Foods, the Wigan, UK-based added value meat supplier formally known as Eurostock Foods, has secured contracts wins worth over £10 million.

The wins span a variety of customers including international supermarket chains, food manufacturing companies and specialist frozen food retailers.

Over the last three years Bawnbua Foods has invested £2 million in its business and plans to invest a further £1 million throughout 2017 to support its ongoing development.

The company said this will create an additional 25 jobs, which currently employs some 250 staff in Co Armagh (Northern Ireland) and Wigan, Greater Manchester.

Since 2012, the company has increased its turnover by around 30%, with 2017 set to be a record year for the business.

Much of this success has been attributed to the company’s strategic focus on new product development and business diversification.

The latter has seen Bawnbua move from mainly supplying frozen meat products to the UK’s retail sector, to producing an innovative range of quality chilled ready-to-cook meats, chilled slow cooked sous-vide meats and chilled value-added meat products for supermarket chains, food manufacturers and food service customers in the UK & Europe.

Managing Director Gary White believes that the growth of Bawnbua Foods will be accelerated by its focus on product innovation and new market development.

He said: “We are pleased to be unveiling a new chapter for the business as we continue to deliver on our customers’ requirements for convenient, great tasting, high quality meat products. We have been in the meat business for over 30 years, and our focus has always been on innovation, service and quality.

“Our ongoing investment in our people and facilities has enabled us to respond to market demands and expand our portfolio to include a quality range of chilled, sous-vide and value-added meat products – which have been well received by our customers.”

He added: “With plans to expand our talented product innovation team this year and new business wins already confirmed, we are excited about developing new ranges which meet and exceed our customers’ expectations, and growing the Bawnbua Foods business worldwide.”

Bawnbua Foods was recently awarded the highest possible recognition for its food manufacturing practices by the British Retail Consortium’s (BRC) Global Standard for Food Safety (Issue 7), achieving Grade A++ accreditation.