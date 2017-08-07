Barry Callebaut joins sustainable cane sugar platform

Chocolate and coca manufacturer Barry Callebaut has joined Bonsucro, the global change platform for sugarcane.

Sugar plays a key role in the company’s ‘Forever Chocolate’ sustainability which is laying the infrastructure towards 100% sustainable ingredients in the company’s products.

Bonsucro is a multi-stakeholder platform bringing together industry representatives and NGOs to work on a sustainable cane sugar value chain.

Sugarcane is grown in over 100 countries around the world, presenting a diverse set of sustainability challenges – including labour rights, soil erosion and water scarcity.

Barry Callebaut said that by becoming a member will help it drive sustainable solutions for cane-growing communities and ecosystems, expand its understanding of the challenges within the sugarcane sector, and bring it to the forefront of promoting positive change.

Steve Woolley, Vice President Sourcing, Americas at Barry Callebaut, said: “We recognize the value a pre-competitive platform can bring, creating more effective and impactful change within sugarcane.”