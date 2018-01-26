Action on Sugar calls for ban on confectionery price promotions

London-based lobby group Action on Sugar is calling for a complete ban on all confectionery price promotions alongside a sugar tax on all confectionery of at least 20%.

This follows a new product survey by the group of leading experts who have exposed the high amounts of sugar in chocolate confectionery ‘sharing’ bags.

Of the 95 chocolate confectioneries surveyed, the ‘sharing’ bag with the highest amount of sugar per pack contained an astonishing 29 teaspoons – four times an adult’s maximum daily sugar intake.

At the time of data collection (Dec 17-Jan 18) from Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Co-op and Waitrose, each retailer was actively offering price promotions on some sharing bags which made them comparatively better value for money than smaller pack sizes.

In a new Twitter poll by Action on Sugar, almost nine out of ten consumers called for the removal of price promotions on confectionery sharing bags.

Consumption of confectionery is the second highest contributor to sugar intake in children, after soft drinks. If price promotions on high sugar products were removed, we could cut almost two teaspoons (7g) of sugar on average from every individual’s diet per day.

Despite the strong evidence and public support for such measures, the government has refused to tackle the level of price promotions on high sugar products to reduce excess sugar consumption.

Action on Sugar is now calling on Prime Minister Theresa May to immediately revise and strengthen her Childhood Obesity: a Plan for Action, and have suggested 10 steps to tackle marketing in their own soon-to-be published Action Plan to prevent obesity and type 2 diabetes.