Bakels invests £1.5m in production line for next-gen caramels

Bakery ingredients supplier, British Bakels, has invested £1.5 million into a new production line specially designed to produce a new range of caramels for the global market.

The line consists of a pair of pressure/vacuum cookers and associated raw material supply, packing and cleaning equipment.

The investment comes as the UK caramel ingredients market – one of the largest in Europe – is forecast to grow by 7% by 2021. However, demand for product with consistent texture and colour and application versatility is expected to grow in all markets presenting Bakels with the opportunity to use its global reach to grow in this important sector.

The company, who already produce Millionaires Caramel and Banoffee toffee for industrial, ISB and craft sectors, will be equipped to produce a range of caramel toppings and fillings to suit different applications, such as RTU caramel sauces and bakeable caramel solutions.

The new range of products will be branded as ‘true caramel’ reflecting the fact that they are produced by a traditional high temperature boiling, or caramelisation, process using traditional ingredients.

Bakels has developed a Neutral Caramel Base for the range, inspired by the concept and success of Multimix Cake Base, a single ingredient which can used to produce a multitude of different finished products. It is an uncoloured, neutral flavoured product with the texture of a traditional caramel to which flavours, colours and inclusions can be added.

The line will not only provide consistent products due to enhanced process control it will open the door for opportunities for products requiring very high temperature processing, such as caramelised syrups.

Paul Morrow, British Bakels Managing Director, said: “We operate across all five continents, and with the global caramel ingredients market forecast to be worth £2.1 billion by 2021, we made this investment to to create a state of the art caramel production facility to serve the Bakels Group and its customers worldwide.”