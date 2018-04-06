Axium Process’ membrane filtration systems are “on the move”

Axium Process design and manufacture containerised membrane filtration systems that offer a highly flexible and cost effective solution for processing liquid products and effluents, along with separation and recovery of valuable compounds.

Axium’s Containerised Systems offer a bespoke solution to suit specific site parameters and conditions, providing flexibility of location, easy transportation and low cost installation benefits. Planning Permission is not usually required and Civils are usually minimal.

Utilising microfiltration, ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis membrane filtration technology, Axium’s Systems are supplied fully configured for ease and speed of deployment.

The equipment needs minimal intervention and can be manual or fully automatic in operation using state of the art PLC control with live data logging and remote access.

Membrane filtration has applications in almost every industry as a precision technique to control liquid processing operations, reduce costs, produce or recover product, save energy and recycle water.

Physical separation is achieved without chemicals and delivers a consistent, stable output ideal for quality sensitive processes.

Axium Process is one of the UK’s leading hygienic process system manufacturers specialising in crossflow filtration and separation technology.

