Novastell acquisition strengthens Avril’s vegetable oil offering

Avril is expanding its ingredients portfolio with the acquisition of Novastell, the French company specialising in lecithins and phospholipids.

This is a critical step in Avril’s structuring of its newly formed Avril Oil & Ingredient Solutions division, the company said.

It added that it is actively pursuing the valorisation and marketing of vegetable oils and ingredients for B2B markets.

This new commercial, marketing and innovation platform within Avril’s Oilseeds Processing Business Line will manage products from the Group’s subsidiaries – Saipol, Lesieur, Kerfoot and Expur – for customers in the agrifood, nutrition and dietetics, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals industries.