AT&T IoT Solution Helps Keep Beverage Coolers Stocked and Chilled Around the World

AT&T* will connect up to 1 million Red Bull branded beverage coolers around the world. An AT&T Internet of Things (IoT) solution will track and manage the supply and demand of their beverage coolers globally. AT&T technologists and developers at the AT&T Foundry, centers specializing in tech innovation, worked closely with the Red Bull team and its partners to create the global IoT solution.

The data will help ensure beverages are cold and ready for shoppers. The solution will also help identify issues as they appear – or even before.

Alerts from coolers mean workers may no longer need to check the status of each unit manually. Precise data sent from the coolers will give near instant access to performance, temperature stats and geo-location information.

The data also provides shopper frequency insight from door activity from the coolers located worldwide. Each time a connected cooler door opens and closes, an embedded monitor collects data and on regular intervals sends the data via the AT&T Global SIM. The AT&T Control Center and AT&T IoT Platform (Flow and M2X) process the data from each cooler.

“Our end-to-end solutions support the near real-time monitoring and analyzing of the global beverage market,” said Thaddeus Arroyo, Chief Executive Officer, Business Solutions & International, AT&T Inc. “This is another great example of collaboration and innovation to create real value for our customers. It streamlines the processes, creates visibility and improves operations, helping drive significant cost savings and return on investment.”

