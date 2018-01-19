Asda and Aldi latest to introduce age restrictions of energy drinks

Asda and Aldi are the latest supermarkets in the UK to restrict the sale of high-caffeinated energy drinks to people under 16.

They follow Waitrose who become the first supermarket in the UK to introduce a minimum age limit on sales of high caffeine energy drinks earlier this month.

Although The British Soft Drinks Association introduced a voluntary code of practice in 2010 advising that high-caffeine drinks should not be promoted to this under 16, this is the first time sales have been actively restricted.

From March 5, anyone attempting to buy high caffeine energy drinks in any of Asda’s 646 stores across the UK may be asked to show ID to confirm they are over 16.

“We take our responsibilities as a retailer seriously and work hard to ensure we get the balance right between offering choice and doing the right thing,” said Asda’s Chief Customer Officer, Andrew Murray.

“We have listened to our customers and want to take a leading position in this area to support parents and teachers in limiting young peoples’ access to high caffeine drinks.”