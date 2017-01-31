Arla invests further £37.5m in UK sites and logistics

Arla Foods UK, the farmer-owned dairy company, plans to invest approximately £37.5 million in its UK sites and logistics in 2017, an increase of 51% from 2016.

The UK figure is part of the £285 million investment Arla expects to make at its sites around the world. It will support its global Strategy 2020 by moving more milk from bulk into branded, own label and foodservice sales. The overall investment forecast is nearly a 50% increase compared to last year (£192 million in 2016) and one of the highest ever single-year supply chain investment in the company’s history.

The £37.5 million will be spread across all its thirteen UK production, packing and distribution sites as well its logistics operation.

Taw Valley creamery, in Devon, will see £5 million to further develop capacity and harnessing latest technologies and process to support product quality for its hard cheeses such as Cheddar, Red Leicester and Double Gloucester.

A further £5 million will be invested at Stourton dairy in Leeds, which will see a number of projects that will include a new packing facility that will allow it to increase production of own-label flavoured milk.

A significant proportion of the £3.5 million at Arla’s state of the art fresh milk processing site in Aylesbury will go on new processing equipment for Arla B.O.B; while the Westbury operation in Wiltshire, home to Anchor butter, will see £3 million spent on supporting facilities.

Tomas Pietrangeli, Arla Food UK Managing Director, said: “Last year, I unveiled the most ambitious UK business strategy to date to make Arla a household brand by 2020 and grow its revenue by nearly a third. This ambition is part of the company’s global strategy for growth and will position Arla as the champion of British dairy.”

The global investment figure will be focused on production upgrades at core markets such as Germany, UK, Denmark and Sweden as well as on production sites that supply high-quality dairy products to Arla’s emerging markets outside the EU.