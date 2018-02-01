Arla to invest £460m this year

Arla Foods is planning to invest £460 million in 2018 as farmer-owned dairy cooperative continues to deliver on its 2020 growth ambition.

The decision to significantly increase the investments of the company was approved at a meeting in London this week by Arla Foods’ board of directors, which consists mainly of elected farmer owners.

The company will now invest in new, expanded and improved production capacity as well as innovative technology.

“Arla has a history of good investments for sustained growth. The board of directors has decided to increase our investments with this plan, because we have identified new projects and investments with short and long term potential for significant return,” said Arla Foods Chair Åke Hantoft.

“The business growth these investments will create for our company will generate growth opportunities for our farmer owners. We see these investments as essential to the future of our business.”

Having grown the business by 50% in the last decade, Arla, which now operates in 120 countries worldwide is focusing its investment in four key areas:

Meeting the growing demand for dairy

Healthy and natural products that match consumer lifestyles

Leading the way in Whey

Sustainable food production that considers the future of our planet

Investing in the UK

£72 million of the investment will be spent in the UK in 2018 which, Arla said, demonstrates its “commitment” to dairy production across the UK.

In total, ten of Arla’s twelve sites across the UK will receive investment for upgrades. As Arla’s biggest single market, the company’s economic footprint in the UK is valued at more than £6 billion in GVA.

Arla’s carbon net zero site in Aylesbury will see the biggest proportion of UK spend with an investment of £33.6 million as it becomes the UK home to the production of Arla’s Lactose free dairy products using milk from UK farmers in the south east and the midlands.

The investment in Aylesbury will also provide new facilities for the production of new product packaging using flexible pouches.

The commitment of financial investment for the diversification of its packaging materials signals a clear move from Arla to explore alternatives to plastic.

As a company which has already committed to using 100% recyclable plastic by 2020 and 50% recycled plastic in its plastic milk bottles, the investment into emerging packaging is further evidence of Arla’s commitment to sustainable business.

£5.5 million will be used to upgrade processing facilities at Arla’s Lockerbie plant in Scotland.

The remaindering £32.5 million will be split across Arla’s sites in Melton Mowbray, Llandyrnog, Malpas, Oakthorpe, Stourton, Settle, Oswestry and Trevarrian.

MD Tomas Pietrangeli said: “This investment is almost double the investment of last year and, with the exception of building the Aylesbury dairy, it is the biggest annual investment for Arla in the UK.

“While milk prices remain volatile and Brexit brings both uncertainty and opportunity, Arla farmers in the UK and across Europe are committed to continually investing in our UK business to maintain pace with the demand for nature’s original superfood, and the consumer choice it creates.”