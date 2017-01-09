Arla Foods UK boss calls for ‘single voice’ around Brexit

Arla Foods UK’s Managing Director has issued a call to the food and farming industry to work together to form one single voice around Brexit.

Tomas Pietrangeli has published an article on Brexit outlining why it is both exciting and daunting but that the industry must protect itself against the threats and maximise opportunities.

He said: “There is no doubt that Brexit brings uncertainty, and although we’re optimistic about the future of the industry, severe damage could be done if the deal negotiated does not have food producers and farmers at its heart.

“While everyone I’ve spoken to has expressed clear enthusiasm for our sector, I’ve heard a lot of different stories, fears and concerns about the possible impact of the various Brexit scenarios on the cards. My call at this time of uncertainty is to talk with one voice, and I’ll be working in the coming months to continue establishing how this can be done.”