Arla champions first organic milk range with new campaign

Arla, the farmer-owned dairy company, is launching a new marketing campaign to promote its first branded organic range, which launched in November last year.

‘The Might of Nature’ campaign coincides with the resurgence of organic in the UK and will also drive understanding of Arla’s point of difference as a farmer-owned company.

Arla said its organic range brings the “pleasure of milk, without the doubts or worries that it isn’t good for the animals or the environment”.

Charlotte Lawson, Brand Manager at Arla UK, said: “Since the initial launch at Tesco stores in November, Arla Organic Farm Milk has been well received by consumers, with the aim of making organic milk a more mainstream choice for all.

“Together with The Might of Nature campaign and placements in further stores, we expect to see more shoppers rethink their choices and make the move to organic.”

Arla Organic Farm Milk was the latest addition to the Arla portfolio which has seen significant innovation in the last two years. The launch was in line with its strategy to become a household name by 2020 and sees the farmer-owned business engage consumers in its organic story, through a comprehensive marketing campaign in the New Year.