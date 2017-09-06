Ardo expands North American presence with VLM Foods acquisition

Ardo, a UK frozen food company, has taken a majority stake in VLM Foods, a Montreal-headquartered processed food supplier.

The deal also includes a controlling stake in Costa Rica’s largest frozen pineapple producer, Compañia Frutera La Paz.

Ardo said the latter deal enables the expansion of its frozen fruit offering.

The VLM acquisition, on the other hands, provides Ardo with a strong North American platform.

Jeff Preston, will remain President of VLM Foods and become Regional Director Ardo North America.

Marcel Lessard, VLM Foods’ Founder who sold his controlling share, will remain a Board Member and further foster the development of Compañia Frutera La Paz, which continues to be led by its General Manager and Founder Luisa Chacon.