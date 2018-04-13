Aptar and Cheer Pack launch ‘No-Spill’ pouch solution

Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America (CPNA) are partnering to launch a “No-Spill” Spouted Pouch solution for the North American market.

The solution features Aptar’s SimpliSqueeze valve technology in the squeezable Cheer Pack spouted pouch. This combination creates an innovative and fun-to-use beverage package for applications such as juice, flavoured water, drinkable yogurt, and more.

CPNA is a global partner of GualapackGroup, who together with Aptar Food + Beverage, introduced a premade no-spill spouted pouch solution for the European market in 2017.

This unique packaging solution, initially targeted for the juice market, can be efficiently filled and closed using GualapackGroup’s filling lines.

“This is a differentiated solution designed to deliver a superior experience for consumers who want cleanliness and convenience in the form of a spouted pouch,” said Gael Touya, President of Aptar Food + Beverage.

“The valve-in-spout design is intended to prevent product spill, which is especially important for on-the-go families who want hygienic, mess-free packaging.

“This solution is easy and intuitive to use, helping to create an enjoyable and memorable squeeze and drink experience.”

