apetito invests £31m in food manufacturing business

apetito, UK food producer, and Wiltshire Farm Foods owner, is investing £31 million in its food manufacturing businesses.

With the investment into its Trowbridge site, apetito is arming to continue to grow its business. Currently, the company is largest private sector employer in Trowbridge, Wiltshire and supports some 2,000 jobs nationwide.

apetito plans to extend its factory to support the planned growth over the next 10 years plus. Detailed planning is now in progress and building will commence in 2018 with the expanded site is due for full completion by 2020.

The £125 million company supplies nutritionally focussed food products to hospitals, care homes and initiatives, as well as its own private meal delivery service Wiltshire Farm Foods.

Food Minister George Eustice said: “Our thriving food industry is the largest manufacturing sector in the UK – bigger than cars and aerospace combined – and this significant investment by apetito is a real vote of confidence in the South West and the UK as a place to do business.

“I’m pleased the investment will lead to the creation of so many local jobs, while raising the UK’s global profile and securing our reputation as a great food nation.”

The new facility will deliver enhanced manufacturing capacity and improved manufacturing efficiency. Moreover, it will provide state-of-the-art cooking facilities and a continued reduction in carbon footprint.

Baroness Scott of Bybrook, leader of Wiltshire Council said: “This major investment of £31 million is a huge boost to the local economy, securing the company’s presence here, and creating new jobs in the area. The council looks forward to continuing to work with apetito as a strategically important company, on this significant business growth programme.”

Paul Freeston, Chief Executive, apetito UK added: “apetito is proud of its UK manufacturing base and the economic and social contribution that we make here in Britain, whether as an employer – or in the service we provide in delivering nutritious meals to elderly and vulnerable individuals”