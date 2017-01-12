Anti-microbial absorbent packaging adds two days to shelf-life

An anti-microbial absorbent packaging from Sirane has given diced beef two additional day’s shelf life in recent trials with a UK meat processing company.

The trials demonstrated a two-day increase from nine to eleven days of the shelf-life of the packs containing Sirane’s ABM pads compared to existing packaging.

The new Dri-Fresh ABM pads for meat/poultry, contain a blend of natural bio-flavonoids and organic acids which work together to extend shelf-life. Together with the absorbency within the pads, they offer an outstanding level of protection and significant shelf-life extension. The ABM technology is activated by moisture – so only functions when needed.

Simon Balderson, Sirane Managing Director, said: “These results are great, and could result in significant financial savings for the processor in question as two additional days shelf-life is a huge step.

“So much food gets thrown away, and Sirane has been trying to help companies with their food waste reduction targets – ABM is one way meat and poultry packers can achieve this. ABM is a blend of natural ingredients which is incorporated into the absorbent pad.

“The combination of flavonoids which are anti-oxidants and anti-microbial, with organic acids including citric acid and ascorbic acids is harmless, as all elements are found naturally within fruit. It is clean, simple, and effective.

“People have tried, and failed, in the past, to make anti-microbial packaging… but the major difference here is the method of delivery. With the anti-microbial integrated into the pad, and activated only when needed, it gets efficiently to the heart of the problem.”

He added: “Every processor and retailer’s supply chain is different, with different parameters, so we would never say to every retailer ‘you will get two days more’. We’re saying you could get additional shelf-life by using a pad like this, you might even get more than two days extra.”

Reducing food waste shot back to the top of many companies’ agenda last year with the launch of Courtauld 2025 – an industry-wide agreement to tackle the problem which sees the UK currently responsible for one fifth of all the wasted food across the EU.

The 10-year agreement hopes to reduce food waste in the UK by 20%, and is targeting all part of the food cycle, from the food producer right through to the consumers.