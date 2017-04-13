Angelica Crown scoops £30m healthcare deal

Anglia Crown, a chilled and frozen prepared meal manufacturer for the healthcare sector, has won a five-year £30 million contract with facilities service provider ISS Healthcare.

The company has been working with ISS Healthcare since 2002 and the new contract will see it supply meals to more than 20 ISS Healthcare operated sites across the country.

As part of the deal Anglia Crown will supply its chilled and frozen prepared meals to hospitals including the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, Kingston Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich, London.

Anglia Crown secured the new agreement following a competitive tender process, having impressed ISS Healthcare with its quality meals, particularly its Crown Advantage individual meal range.

The innovative packaging in Crown Advantage allows for precise presentation to ensure consistency at every meal service. Meals can be transferred from the pack to a warm plate or bowl, exactly as they come in the container with the aid of the removable base.

Anglia Crown will also be supplying its new finger food range as part of the contract, which it developed to help support people with dementia and other patient groups who struggle to use cutlery.

The range includes a variety of soups, main dishes covering meat, fish, poultry and vegetarian options, as well as a selection of desserts.

Paul Howell, Head of Commercial Anglia Crown, said: “At Anglia Crown, we recognise that consistency in the quality of food for patients is a crucial factor for hospitals, but we also understand the importance of developing new products to meet the ever-changing needs within healthcare catering.

“We work closely with ISS Healthcare to develop new dishes suitable for a range of patients and dietary requirements.”