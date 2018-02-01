Angel Yeast Co inks licence deal with Renaissance BioScience

Angel Yeast Co has signed an exclusive global agreement with Renaissance BioScience to manufacture and supply yeast for the wine, cider and craft beer industries worldwide.

“Over the past four years, Renaissance has developed and successfully commercialised a range of world-class yeast strains for wine and cider, and we are excited to become their exclusive manufacturing and distribution partner going forward for these successful products,” said Wu Zhaohui, Vice President of Angel Yeast Co.

“Importantly, Angel will be the exclusive global partner with Renaissance to introduce an exciting new line of premium beer yeast for the rapidly growing global craft beer industry. Renaissance has been an excellent business partner and we’re looking forward to working together to build this expanding beverage yeast business.”

Renaissance’s novel hydrogen sulfide-preventing wine, cider and craft beer yeasts have generated significant commercial interest in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Africa and Australia/New Zealand.

All Renaissance yeasts are patent-protected and were developed using classical non-GMO techniques.

Under the agreement, Renaissance will work with Angel to fully commercialise the existing wine, cider and craft beer yeast portfolio, and bring new and exciting strains to the market in the coming years.