Anchor breaks ground on pea processing plant

Ingredients supplier Anchor Ingredients has broken ground on a pea protein facility in North Dakota.

The company said its investment into the new facility will propel it into the expanding pulse ingredients market.

The facility will expand Anchor’s capacity and help address the growing customer demand for plant-based proteins.

It will be strategically located in Buffalo, positioned near the origination of peas as well as being within proximity of Anchor’s end customer base.

With construction having begun, the company plans to commission the plant in late 2017.

The global demand for plant proteins – specifically pea protein – continues to grow in both the food and pet food markets as consumers turn to alternative protein sources.

Pea protein is unique in as much as it is a non-allergenic, gluten-free, grain-free, non-animal based protein source, produced from a sustainable and environmentally friendly crop.

Anchor said it will maintain its ongoing relationship with Vestkorn Milling, the European supplier of pear protein concentrate. By having the ability to supply both importing and domestically produce protein, Anchor added it will be uniquely positioned to service its diverse customer base.