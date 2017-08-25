Amazon gains green light for Whole Foods merger

Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods has gained the blessing of regulators after the US Federal Trade Commission gave the merger the green light.

Whole Foods said its shareholders voted in favour of the deal.

The $13.7 billion deal was announced back in June.

“The real story here is not the takeover approval, but the way in which delivery companies like Amazon are aligning themselves with grocery companies such as Whole Foods,” said Daniel Domberger, Partner at Livingstone

“Further expansion of this nature in the grocery space will be transformative for the industry.

“We can expect to see more key players in the gig economy arena leveraging physical store presence as the key to long-term success.”