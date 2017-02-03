ALPLA expands Eastern Europe portfolio with PET producer acquisition

ALPLA, the Austria-based provider of plastic packaging, has expanded its portfolio in Eastern Europe with the acquisition of Star East PET SRL.

The company, based in Brasov, specialises in the production of PET preforms for drinks, food and non-food products.

ALPLA, who has been involved in the Romanian market for a number of years, said the product portfolio and customer base also complement its operations, with improved proximity to existing customers.

“We are gaining access to a strong distribution network. Star East Pet is a good strategic partner, which will help us to achieve our targets in Romania and beyond,” said ALPLA CEO Günther Lehner.

Star East Pet was founded in 1997 and has developed into one of Romania’s leading manufacturers of PET preforms. The company employs 70 people and specialises in the production of PET preforms for drinks, food and non-food products, for both local and international customers.

The deal is expected to be concluded by the middle of 2017. Financial terms were not disclosed.