Almond protein powder shakes up vegan, fitness market

Almond Pro is poised to shake up the natural food, vegan and fitness markets with the launch of a new almond protein powder. It will launched in two flavours, being chocolate and vanilla.

The company uses a pressurised extraction method, which reduces the amount of fat in its almonds and boosting its protein content. Utilising this method has made the product range a hit with the natural food and fitness industry. It has also been welcomed by the vegan and free-from markets due to its lactose-, dairy- and soy-free credentials.

“What really excites everyone behind the project is that something like this has never been done before,” said Almond Pr President and CEO Caulen Foster. “The response we received after releasing our Organic High Protein Almond Flour was amazing, so we knew we had to set the bar really high for our next product. I feel extremely confident in saying that we hit the mark with this one.”