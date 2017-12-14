Alcohol producers should continue to target UK millennials

While UK millennials are drinking less than their predecessors, they remain a significant market for alcohol producers, says GlobalData.

Indeed, they are less likely to change consumption habits than their counterparts in other countries.

Millennials are not a homogeneous group of people, with the older part having more favourable attitude towards drinking. Moreover, attitudes vary between countries.

According to GlobalData’s 2017 Q1 survey only 14% of 25-34 year old consumers in the UK would make fewer alcohol purchases in future if there were significant political or economic changes, compared to 33% globally.

“While a number of trends point towards declining drinking, young British consumers are still the most likely age group to binge drink, according to ONS data,” says Aleksandrina Yotova, Consumer Analyst at GlobalData.

“Millennials are money conscious and place a greater emphasis on health, opting for organic food and time at the gym. Many also think that alcohol is not necessary to encourage socializing and having fun.

“Sober dance parties emerged as a new clubbing form about three years ago in the UK and US. However, these parties remain a niche, if interesting, trend.”

This means that millennials remain one of the most important markets and companies across beer, wines and spirits are finding exciting new ways to target these consumers

Yotova added: “An application with ‘Augmented Reality’ technology allows consumers to see the character on the bottle come to life by using a hand-held device.

“The wine’s retail price is around £8, which makes it an affordable but not cheap option, representing good value for money.”