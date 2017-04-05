Air Products combat campylobacter with rapid chilling process

Air Products has bolstered its Freshline food processing portfolio with the addition of the SafeChill system.

The new system is a patented rapid chilling process designed to help poultry processors and retailers find a solution to make further reductions in campylobacter contamination.

Campylobacter is the most common cause of food poisoning in the UK, and considered to be responsible for more than 280,000 cases of food poisoning each year, according to the Food Standards Agency.

Extensive trials followed by a full commercial installation have shown that Air Products’ Freshline SafeChill system can achieve significant results in reducing campylobacter as verified by an independent laboratory.

This new automated intervention uses super-chilled air to reduce campylobacter on poultry carcasses after evisceration.

Air Products said its new system is “highly effective” and can be used alone to significantly reduce campylobacter presence in poultry, or in combination with other interventions to ensure security of treatment depending on the levels of campylobacter contamination.

For processors, this technology can be easily integrated into existing production lines and offers flexibility in the treatment programmes based on the factory’s needs and the level of contamination of the poultry.

Jon Trembley, Cryogenic Technology Manager, said: “The industry is already familiar with various intervention methods to address the issue of campylobacter after evisceration – but our new process offers additional flexibility and security to businesses operating in the poultry production sector.

“By taking advantage of this innovation from Air Products, producers, retailers and consumers can be reassured that this form of contamination is being addressed.”