Agribusiness organisations and associations form Brexit coalition

Trade associations and eight organisations involved in agribusiness have come together to form the Agri-Brexit Coalition.

The Coalition aims to pool the organisations’ expertise of UK agriculture plc as negotiations on Brexit progress.

Coalition Coordinator David Caffall, who is Chief Executive of AIC, said: “Whatever shape UK agriculture takes over the coming years, the industry and the nation will depend on higher efficiency and productivity along with successful relationships with other countries.

“Members of this coalition are the principal means by which knowledge is transferred and technical advance implemented on farm. This is a collective resource which we can offer to UK Governments providing a ‘one-stop shop’ of expertise.”

The new group will focus on key issues in Brexit negotiations which are pertinent to the UK trading and supplying of goods, services, technology and advice to UK farmers.

Its stated purpose is to inform and influence UK Governments in order to achieve a positive outcome to negotiations for UK Agriculture as well as the EU and the wider world.

The Coalition is comprised of: Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA), Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC), British Society of Plant Breeders (BSPB), Central Association of Agricultural Valuers (CAAV), Crop Protection Association (CPA), Grain and Feed Trade Association (GAFTA), National Association of Agricultural Contractors (NAAC), and National Office of Animal Health (NOAH).