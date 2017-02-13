Aegg ‘revolutionise’ fresh soup and pasta sauce packaging with new launch

Hampshire packaging brand Aegg has launched a new range of plastic soup and pasta sauce pots at this year’s Packaging Innovations.

The pots have been designed to “revolutionise” the fresh soup and pasta sauce packaging industry through their unique resealing lid design and in-home practicality.

They have a built-in pouring spout and a lid with a tear back feature, allowing the consumer to microwave safely, helping to prevent spillage of boiling hot soup on a consumer’s hand. They can also be re-sealed if part-using, making them more user-friendly.

In addition, Aegg has designed the pots so that any of three label solutions (adhesive label, in mould label and print) can be used.

There are currently two pot sizes within the range, which are ideal for either a single or double serving, each with the same size diameter at the top, but with 30% less capacity for the smaller pot.

Aegg said that the concerns of the food manufacturer were a constant part of the design and production process. As a result common top dimensions across the range enable fewer tool changes and therefore less lost production time.

Jamie Gorman, Aegg’s Managing Director, said: “Our team spotted a gap in the market that addressed an inherent consumer usage issue with current soup and pasta sauce pots. So our in-house design team created the innovative design, which we then combined with our tooling and manufacturing expertise to create something unique within the market place.

“It was important to apply our total management solution approach to these pots, so we have thought about maximising production efficiencies for the food manufacturer though incorporating common size features across the range and also designing in features for any of 3 label solutions.”