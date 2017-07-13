Admix showcases updated mixing portfolio & services

Admix is promoting its entire mixing, milling, and powder induction portfolio along with its new service specials at Pack Expo Las Vegas and Process Expo Chicago in September.

With thousands of installations around the world in food, beverage, cosmetic and pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, Admix continues to set the global standard in mixing applications for every industry.

High shear batch mixing

The newly-patented Rotosolver high shear mixer is an industry leader offering 100% wetting out of powders and an easy-to-clean design that meets strict sanitary requirements.

The 3-A compliant Rotosolver delivers high intensity, high-speed batch mixing, improved dispersion, and reduced energy consumption for volumes up to 10,000 gallons.

The Rotosolver also comes with a process assurance warranty which helps processors confidently test, scale up, and go to market faster.

“The Rotosolver outperforms our competitors in many key performance areas,” said Rick Earley, National Sales Manager.

He added: “It delivers up to 50% less energy consumption, up to 600% higher flow rates, 20% higher tip speeds, and around six times more throughput than conventional high shear mixers. Our customers are thrilled with the process results they’re getting.”

Powder induction

Along with the Rotosolver, the Fastfeed powder induction and dispersion system inducts, wets, and disperses ingredients instantly eliminating agglomerates.

Proteins, gums, starches, vitamins, fiber, sweeteners, stabilizers, flavors, and colors are dispersed at rates up to 450 pounds per minute in a single pass.

“The Fastfeed consumes up to 70% less energy than conventional tank mixers and batch-to-batch inconsistencies are eliminated as powders are introduced at the same rate every time,” said Earley.

Batch times and air entrainment are also reduced because powders. Dust from dumping powders into open top tanks is also eliminated. Operator safety is also enhanced as powders are added from the safety of floor level.

Inline/continuous mixing and milling

The DynaShear inline high speed emulsifier is part of the Admix Quick Ship program and is available within 14 days of order receipt. The DynaShear is 3-A compliant and disperses gums, stabilizers, proteins and sweeteners in a single pass It delivers batch times as low as 3-5 minutes with less air entrainment and can run 24/7. With flow rates up to 10,000 gallons per hour it delivers smooth product every time with no agglomerates.

Earley said: “Due to the reduction in maintenance costs and the lower total cost of ownership, the DynaShear has quickly become one of our best-selling products.”

The two-stage rotor/stator action allows processors to run longer and CIP less frequently. Plus, it prevents clogged strainers and extends the life of pumps, valves, and seals. Along with the DynaShear, the Boston Shearmill is popular in industries requiring particle size reduction to less than one micron.

All mixers are eligible for enhanced service specials including trial program Try & Buy incentives and complimentary lab testing.

