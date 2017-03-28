Admix announce product line-up for Interpack Trade Fair

Admix Europe ApS will be showcasing several flagship products along with new mixing services specials at the Interpack Trade Fair in May.

With thousands of installations around the world in food, beverage, cosmetic and pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, Admix sets the global standard in sanitary mixing across countless applications.

For 100% wetting out of powders and an easy-to-clean design that meets strict sanitary requirements, the Rotosolver high shear mixer is an industry leader. The Rotosolver design offers high intensity, high-speed batch mixing, improved dispersion, and reduced energy consumption for volumes up to 10,000 liters.

“The Rotosolver outperforms our competitors in many key performance areas,” said Bjarne Buchert, General Manager of Admix Europe ApS.

He added: “It delivers up to 50% less energy consumption, up to 600% higher flow rates, 20% higher tip speeds, and around six times more throughput than conventional high shear mixers. Our customers couldn’t be happier with the process results they’re getting.”

Along with the Rotosolver, the Fastfeed powder induction and dispersion system will be at Interpack. It inducts, wets, and disperses ingredients instantly eliminating agglomerates. Proteins, gums, starches, vitamins, fibre, sweeteners, stabilizers, flavours, and colours are dispersed at rates up to 220 kilograms per minute in a single pass.

“The Fastfeed consumes up to 70% less energy than conventional tank mixers and batch-to-batch inconsistencies are eliminated as powders are introduced at the same rate every time,” said Buchert.

Batch times and air entrainment are also reduced because powders. Dust from dumping powders into open top tanks is also eliminated. Operator safety is also enhanced as powders are added from the safety of floor level.

Also making an appearance in 2017, the DynaShear inline high speed emulsifier. It disperses gums, stabilizers, proteins and sweeteners in a single pass delivering batch times as low as 3-5 minutes and less air entrainment and can run 24/7. With flow rates up to 40,000 litres per hour it delivers smooth product every time with no agglomerates.

The two-stage rotor/stator action allows processors to run longer and CIP less frequently. The DynaShear prevents clogged strainers and extends the life of pumps, valves, and seals.

Buchert said: “Due to the reduction in maintenance costs and the lower total cost of ownership, the DynaShear has quickly become one of our best-selling products.”

In addition, Admix will also be presenting its Boston Shearmill wet mill/homogenizer, low shear agitators, and its BenchMix laboratory mixer. Exclusive show specials will also be available including trial program Try & Buy incentives and priority scheduling for complimentary lab testing.