ADM expands sweetener portfolio as consumers turn back on sugar

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is launching two new sweetener brands – SweetRight stevia and VerySweet monk fruit.

These new additions, sourced through ADM’s partnership with GLG Life Tech Corporation, offer food and beverage product developers all the benefits of stevia and monk fruit, as well as access to ADM’s ingredient portfolio, formulations expertise and blending capabilities.

“As consumers continue to look for great-tasting, healthier, lower-calorie products, we are pleased to meet formulator’s needs by offering a range of sweetener solutions that help them meet consumer demand,” said Rodney Schanefelt, Director, Sugar and High Potency Sweeteners, ADM.

He added: “This expansion of our high-potency sweetener portfolio will help meet the ever-growing demand for natural, lower calorie, ‘no added sugars’ foods and beverages.”

SweetRight and VerySweet join ADM’s VivaSweet sucralose, the first high-intensity, zero-calorie sweetener in ADM’s portfolio.

The Group said VivaSweet is suitable for use in virtually any food or beverage application and offers a clean, sweet taste, as well as process and shelf stability.

SweetRight stevia, sourced from the stevia leaf, is clean-label friendly and provides a high quality of sweetness, making it ideal to help reduce sugar while still maintaining desirable taste and sweetness.

It is up to 250 times as sweet as sugar and offers a clean-label, GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe), non-GMO, and plant-based sweetener solution.

VerySweet monk fruit boasts a sweet taste without bitterness, making it an ideal choice for reducing sugar in a wide range of food and beverage products. Sourced from the luo han fruit, it is up to 200 times as sweet as sugar.