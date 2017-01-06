ABP Food Group selected for European food research consortium

ABP Food Group has been selected as part of a European consortium to lead ground-breaking food research.

The consortium includes fifty partners spanning market-leading businesses, technology innovators, best-in-class research institutions and consumer facing organisations.

The winning consortium was chosen by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) following a competitive selection process and will work to improve food production levels throughout the supply chain.

Over the next 7 years, the partners will invest close to €1200 million matched with up to €400 million, financed by EIT.

The project, called EIT Food, will set up four innovation programmes to target a number of important societal food challenges such as the zero food waste agenda.

Additionally EIT Food will train thousands of students and food professionals through workshops, summer schools and online educational programmes. The consortium includes a diverse range of companies and research institutions from across Europe, including Siemens, PepsiCo, Nestle.

Dean Holroyd, Group Technical and Sustainability Director at ABP Food Group, said: “ABP’s perspective, this is a great opportunity to be partnering with leading global players as we look at ways to improve the sustainable production and processing of beef from farm to fork. We look forward to collaborating with our colleagues in EIT Food with a view to making a lasting and positive impact on European and global food production.”

EIT is an independent body set up by the EU in 2008 and modelled on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The organisation has already put in place collaborative research models between business and research institutions in the areas of Climate, Digital, Health and Sustainable Energy.