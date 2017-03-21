£9.36m food & drink innovation centre earmarked for South West England

The creation of a flagship food and drink innovation centre on the outskirts of Weston-super-Mare in the UK has moved a significant step forwards.

North Somerset Council has successfully bid for and secured £9.36 million funding from the West of England Local Enterprise Partnership to create FoodWorksSW at the heart of the Junction 21 Enterprise Area.

FoodWorksSW will provide a regional centre of excellence for food and drink manufacturers to help new businesses get started and established producers to innovate and grow.

Situated within the Food Enterprise Zone, it will play a pivotal role in the drive to support the food and drink sector in North Somerset and the wider region.

The Local Growth Deal funding will help fund the £11.3 million phase one of the development on five acres of land within the Weston Business Quarter. The centre will be built near the new North Somerset Enterprise and Technology College and The Hive managed work space and will create around 250 jobs.

Phase one will include a business engagement hub, four product development units and 12 food-grade business units of between 1,000 and 1,500 sq ft targeted at new and growing businesses across the South West.

Larger units of between 3,000 and 5,000 sq. ft. will be provided as part of phase two of the project.

A private sector-led project advisory group is advising the council on the specific needs and requirements of the food and drink industry.

With the funding now in place, the council will be seeking an operator for the centre in the summer who will be responsible for developing the facilities further and delivering a dedicated business support programme to the businesses using the centre and across the region.

Subject to planning approval, building work is due to start in the autumn with an anticipated opening at the end of 2018 / early 2019.